Steph GeremiaIrish flute player
Steph Geremia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8861949b-7afe-41d8-94ac-0e574e608e05
Steph Geremia Biography (Wikipedia)
Steph Geremia is an Irish-American flute player and singer who lives in Galway, Ireland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steph Geremia Tracks
Sort by
Path Across The Ocean
Steph Geremia
Path Across The Ocean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Path Across The Ocean
Last played on
Green Forest, Scattery Island, Ingonish
Steph Geremia
Green Forest, Scattery Island, Ingonish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Up To The Room I Want Ye / Ebb Tide / Benbulben's Shadow
Steph Geremia
Come Up To The Room I Want Ye / Ebb Tide / Benbulben's Shadow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Man / The Old Grey Gander / Lucky In Love
Steph Geremia
Moon Man / The Old Grey Gander / Lucky In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seumas O' Donnell's/Davy Maguire's
Steph Geremia
Seumas O' Donnell's/Davy Maguire's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seumas O' Donnell's/Davy Maguire's
Last played on
Rossriver Waltz / Vals E Anon Egeland
Steph Geremia
Rossriver Waltz / Vals E Anon Egeland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rossriver Waltz / Vals E Anon Egeland
Last played on
The Blackbird / Murphy's / Happy Days Of Easter
Steph Geremia
The Blackbird / Murphy's / Happy Days Of Easter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polkas
Steph Geremia
Polkas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polkas
Hornpipes/Reels
Steph Geremia
Hornpipes/Reels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hornpipes/Reels
Reels
Steph Geremia
Reels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reels
Trip To Ireland / John Joe Gardner's / Gurney's
Steph Geremia
Trip To Ireland / John Joe Gardner's / Gurney's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
James Murray's No. 2/ Kevin Henry's/ Hughie Travers' (reels)
Steph Geremia
James Murray's No. 2/ Kevin Henry's/ Hughie Travers' (reels)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Victory/The Swallow's Tail
Steph Geremia
The Victory/The Swallow's Tail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Victory/The Swallow's Tail
Last played on
Mazurkas
Steph Geremia
Mazurkas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mazurkas
Last played on
The Victory / The Swallows Tail / The Sligo Ivy Leaf
Steph Geremia
The Victory / The Swallows Tail / The Sligo Ivy Leaf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Conspiracy / Courting Them All / The Fairy Reel
Steph Geremia
The Conspiracy / Courting Them All / The Fairy Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seamus O'Donnell's / Davy Maguire's (Reels)
Steph Geremia
Seamus O'Donnell's / Davy Maguire's (Reels)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mcintyre's Fancy/Terry Crehan's/Carpe Diem
Steph Geremia
Mcintyre's Fancy/Terry Crehan's/Carpe Diem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donegal Reel, The Road to Ballymac
Steph Geremia
The Donegal Reel, The Road to Ballymac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donegal Reel, The Road to Ballymac
Last played on
Jimmy Lyon's Highland / Mulvihill's Reel
Steph Geremia
Jimmy Lyon's Highland / Mulvihill's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alasdair's Air
Steph Geremia
Alasdair's Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alasdair's Air
Last played on
Steph Geremia Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist