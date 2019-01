Kings of the City was a British rock and hip hop band from London, England. The band consisted of rappers Ali Bla Bla and Koken, lead singer and guitarist Danny Wilder, bassist Memari Man, guitarist Richie 2 Pun, drummer Royal and synthesiser player 8bit. In 2011 they released a single with Klashnekoff, and undertook a UK tour with Maverick Sabre.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia