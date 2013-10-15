Kings of the CityFormed 2010
Kings of the City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/885ff2a5-4ca9-46ae-815a-00fd571e6804
Kings of the City Biography (Wikipedia)
Kings of the City was a British rock and hip hop band from London, England. The band consisted of rappers Ali Bla Bla and Koken, lead singer and guitarist Danny Wilder, bassist Memari Man, guitarist Richie 2 Pun, drummer Royal and synthesiser player 8bit. In 2011 they released a single with Klashnekoff, and undertook a UK tour with Maverick Sabre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kings of the City Tracks
Sort by
I Try (Inkling Remix)
Kings of the City
I Try (Inkling Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Try (Inkling Remix)
Last played on
Please Tell Me
Kings of the City
Please Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Tell Me
Last played on
Mad Men
Kings of the City
Mad Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Men
Last played on
Make Me Worse
Kings of the City
Make Me Worse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me Worse
Last played on
Forest Of Babylon
Kings of the City
Forest Of Babylon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest Of Babylon
Last played on
Whispers (Buchan Remix)
Kings of the City
Whispers (Buchan Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whispers (Buchan Remix)
Last played on
Whispers
Kings of the City
Whispers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whispers
Last played on
Read All About It
Kings of the City
Read All About It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Read All About It
Last played on
Roll Away
Kings of the City
Roll Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll Away
Last played on
Darkness (Stinkabell Remix)
Kings of the City
Darkness (Stinkabell Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darkness (Stinkabell Remix)
Last played on
Darkness
Kings of the City
Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darkness
Last played on
I Try
Kings of the City
I Try
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Try
Last played on
Kings of the City Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist