The Count Basie OrchestraFormed 1935
The Count Basie Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/885f0f99-e945-4181-9990-bff2762ef9b8
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Count Basie Orchestra is a 16 to 18 piece big band, one of the most prominent jazz performing groups of the swing era, founded by Count Basie in 1935 and recording regularly from 1936. Despite a brief disbandment at the beginning of the 1950s, the band survived long past the Big Band era itself and the death of Basie in 1984. It continues as a 'ghost band'.
Originally including such musicians as Buck Clayton and Lester Young in the line-up, the band in the 1950s and 1960s made use of the work of such arrangers as Neal Hefti and featured musicians such as Thad Jones and Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis. Its recordings of this era included collaborations with singers such as Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
It's The Holiday Season
The Count Basie Orchestra
It's The Holiday Season
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg8c.jpglink
It's The Holiday Season
Last played on
Jingle Bells
The Count Basie Orchestra
Jingle Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bells
Last played on
Let It Snow
The Count Basie Orchestra
Let It Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Snow
Performer
Last played on
The Best Is Yet To Come
Frank Sinatra
The Best Is Yet To Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
The Best Is Yet To Come
Last played on
Let It Snow
The Count Basic Orchestra
Let It Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Snow
Performer
Last played on
Oh What A Beautiful Morning!
Ray Charles
Oh What A Beautiful Morning!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rql5y.jpglink
Oh What A Beautiful Morning!
Last played on
Let The Good Times Roll
Ray Charles
Let The Good Times Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rql5y.jpglink
Let The Good Times Roll
Last played on
Busted
Ray Charles
Busted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rql5y.jpglink
Busted
Last played on
Swingin' the Blues
The Count Basie Orchestra
Swingin' the Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swingin' the Blues
Last played on
With Plenty Of Money And You
Tony Bennett & The Count Basie Orchestra
With Plenty Of Money And You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Plenty Of Money And You
Performer
Last played on
For Lena and Lennie
Quincy Jones
For Lena and Lennie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
For Lena and Lennie
Last played on
Everyday (I Have The Blues)
The Count Basie Orchestra
Everyday (I Have The Blues)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everyday (I Have The Blues)
Last played on
I Only Have Eyes For You
Frank Sinatra
I Only Have Eyes For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
I Only Have Eyes For You
Last played on
Walkin My Baby Back Home
George Benson
Walkin My Baby Back Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg6z.jpglink
Walkin My Baby Back Home
Last played on
I'll Be Home for Christmas
The Count Basie Orchestra
I'll Be Home for Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Last played on
Oh, What A Beautiful Morning
Ray Charles
Oh, What A Beautiful Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rql5y.jpglink
Oh, What A Beautiful Morning
Last played on
Georgia On My Mind
Ray Charles
Georgia On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rql5y.jpglink
Georgia On My Mind
Last played on
'S Wonderful
The Count Basie Orchestra
'S Wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'S Wonderful
Last played on
L'il Darling
Neal Hefti
L'il Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'il Darling
Last played on
Good Swing Wenceslas
The Count Basie Orchestra
Good Swing Wenceslas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Swing Wenceslas
Last played on
Jingle Bells
Count Basie & His Orchestra
Jingle Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6jf1.jpglink
Jingle Bells
Last played on
Silent Night
The Count Basie Orchestra
Silent Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silent Night
Last played on
Jingle Bells
The Count Basie Orchestra & Scotty Barnhart
Jingle Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bells
Last played on
Sleigh Ride
The Count Basie Orchestra
Sleigh Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
The Comeback
Count Basie And Joe Williams
The Comeback
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Comeback
Performer
Alright, Okay, You Win
The Count Basie Orchestra
Alright, Okay, You Win
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alright, Okay, You Win
There Will Never Be Another You
The Count Basie Orchestra
There Will Never Be Another You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Will Never Be Another You
Every Day
The Count Basie Orchestra
Every Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Day
My Baby Just Cares For Me
The Count Basie Orchestra
My Baby Just Cares For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby Just Cares For Me
Chicago (feat. The Count Basie Orchestra)
Tony Bennett
Chicago (feat. The Count Basie Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
Chicago (feat. The Count Basie Orchestra)
Last played on
Norwegian Wood (The Bird Has Flown)
The Count Basie Orchestra
Norwegian Wood (The Bird Has Flown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Norwegian Wood (The Bird Has Flown)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist