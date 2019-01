The group consists of Ogden "Robert Nelson" Ridjanovic (rapper), Olivier "Maybe Watson" Normandin-Guenette (rapper), KenLo Craqnuques (rapper & producer), Claude Bégin (rapper, singer, producer, musician), Eman (rapper), Vlooper (producer) and Mash (producer). Most band members reside in Montreal or Toronto. Like several other hip hop collectives, the members also release music with their own side projects in addition to their collaborations as a band.

