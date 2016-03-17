Alaclair EnsembleQuebec hiphop group
Alaclair Ensemble
Alaclair Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
Alaclair Ensemble is a Canadian hip hop musical collective.
The group consists of Ogden "Robert Nelson" Ridjanovic (rapper), Olivier "Maybe Watson" Normandin-Guenette (rapper), KenLo Craqnuques (rapper & producer), Claude Bégin (rapper, singer, producer, musician), Eman (rapper), Vlooper (producer) and Mash (producer). Most band members reside in Montreal or Toronto. Like several other hip hop collectives, the members also release music with their own side projects in addition to their collaborations as a band.
Alaclair Ensemble Tracks
Trans-Base-Canadienne
Alaclair Ensemble
Trans-Base-Canadienne
Trans-Base-Canadienne
Last played on
Fussy Fuss (Instrumental)
Alaclair Ensemble
Fussy Fuss (Instrumental)
Fussy Fuss (Instrumental)
Last played on
