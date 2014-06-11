Olivier Derivière
Olivier Derivière Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivier Deriviere (born 26 December 1978) is a French video game composer, best known for his work on the Alone in the Dark, Obscure and Remember Me soundtracks; the latter of which notably won the 2013 IFMCA award for Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
