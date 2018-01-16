Kay Martin was a hotelier and ex-model, nightclub entertainer, and "party album" singer, who owned the Kay Martin Lodge in Reno, Nevada.

Born in Bakersfield, California and part Cherokee Indian, modeling saw her featured in both Adam and Playboy magazines. She then met Jess Hotchkiss and Bill Elliott, who together established a nightclub act, billing themselves as "Kay Martin and Her Body Guards". The group later added Tony Bellson on drums, and Martin became married to Hotchkiss for a time as well.

In between shows they recorded several live albums, their most popular being the 1962 Christmas album I Know What He Wants For Christmas... But I Don't Know How To Wrap It!. The songs ranged from covers of traditional songs to double entendre and jokey banter.

Martin left performance for a business life, becoming proprietor of the Kay Martin Lodge with David Mullins in 1956.