John Ceiriog Hughes (25 September 1832 – 23 April 1887), was a Welsh poet and a well-known collector of Welsh folk tunes. He was sometimes referred to as the "Robert Burns of Wales". Ceiriog was born at Penybryn Farm, overlooking the village of Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog in the Ceiriog Valley of north-east Wales, then in Denbighshire and now part of Wrexham County Borough. His mother, Phoebe, was a midwife and an expert in herbal medicine. He was one of eight children, and a favourite of his mother's.