Cromagnon was an American experimental band that was active during the late 1960s. Led by multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriters Austin Grasmere and Brian Elliot, the band released Orgasm in 1969 which was later reissued as Cave Rock. They are said to have foreshadowed the rise of noise rock, no wave and industrial rock. While the band was not commercially notable or successful, Pitchfork Media ranked the song "Caledonia", later covered by the Japanese experimental band Ghost, at number 163 on their list of "The 200 Greatest Songs of the 1960s".
Their Cave Rock combined psychedelic rock and folk rock with primitive instrumentation (including sticks and stones).
