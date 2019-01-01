Jackson BrowneBorn 9 October 1948
Jackson Browne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqpyy.jpg
1948-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88527d26-7496-47c5-8358-ebdb1868a90f
Jackson Browne Biography (Wikipedia)
Clyde Jackson Browne (born October 9, 1948) is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has sold over 18 million albums in the United States. Coming to prominence in the 1970s, Browne has written and recorded songs such as "These Days", "The Pretender", "Running on Empty", "Lawyers in Love", "Doctor My Eyes", "Take It Easy", "For a Rocker", and "Somebody's Baby". In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and given an honorary doctorate of music by Occidental College in Los Angeles, California. In 2015, Rolling Stone listed him as the 37th greatest songwriter of all time in its list of "100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time".
Jackson Browne Performances & Interviews
Jackson Browne Tracks
In the Shape of a Heart
Jackson Browne
In the Shape of a Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
In the Shape of a Heart
Last played on
The Pretender
Jackson Browne
The Pretender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
The Pretender
Last played on
In The Shape Of A Heart
Jackson Browne
In The Shape Of A Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Stay
Jackson Browne
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
Doctor My Eyes
Jackson Browne
Doctor My Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Doctor My Eyes
Last played on
Running On Empty
Jackson Browne
Running On Empty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03crs4j.jpglink
Running On Empty
Last played on
Call It A Loan
Jackson Browne
Call It A Loan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Call It A Loan
Last played on
Somebody's Baby
Jackson Browne
Somebody's Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Somebody's Baby
Last played on
Before The Deluge
Jackson Browne
Before The Deluge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Before The Deluge
Last played on
Tender Is The Night
Jackson Browne
Tender Is The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Tender Is The Night
Last played on
These Days
Jackson Browne
These Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
These Days
Last played on
I Thought I Was A Child
Jackson Browne
I Thought I Was A Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
I Thought I Was A Child
Last played on
Take It Easy
Jackson Browne
Take It Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Take It Easy
Last played on
Colours Of The Sun
Jackson Browne
Colours Of The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Colours Of The Sun
Last played on
The Barricades of Heaven
Jackson Browne
The Barricades of Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
The Barricades of Heaven
Last played on
I'm Alive
Jackson Browne
I'm Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
I'm Alive
Last played on
Stay
Craig Doerge
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
Here Come Those Tears Again
Jackson Browne
Here Come Those Tears Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Here Come Those Tears Again
Last played on
Sky Blue And Black
Jackson Browne
Sky Blue And Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Sky Blue And Black
Last played on
You're A Friend Of Mine (feat. Jackson Browne)
Clarence Clemons
You're A Friend Of Mine (feat. Jackson Browne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
You're A Friend Of Mine (feat. Jackson Browne)
Last played on
Lives In The Balance
Jackson Browne
Lives In The Balance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpyy.jpglink
Lives In The Balance
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1982
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh2mxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1982-06-18T10:33:55
18
Jun
1982
Glastonbury: 1982
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Jackson Browne Links
Back to artist