Michael Timothy Abrahams (born 7 April 1943) is a guitarist and band leader, best known as being the original guitarist for Jethro Tull.
Burning Rain Blues (Radio 1 Session, 19 Apr 1971)
Seasons (Radio 1 Session, 19 Apr 1971)
Not To Rearrange (Radio 1 Session, 19 Apr 1971)
Long Gone
Three Days At Four
Why Do You Do Me This Way
