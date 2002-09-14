Paul WilliamsUS blues/jazz saxophonist. Born 13 July 1915. Died 14 September 2002
Paul Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1915-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/884a6655-7a15-4590-8c71-e4cb29c15f01
Paul Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul "Hucklebuck" Williams (July 13, 1915 – September 14, 2002) was an American jazz and blues saxophonist, bandleader, and songwriter. His record "The Huckle-Buck", recorded in December 1948, was one of the most successful R&B records of the time. In his Honkers and Shouters, Arnold Shaw credited Williams as one of the first to employ the honking tenor saxophone solo that became the hallmark of rhythm and blues and rock and roll in the 1950s and early 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Williams Tracks
Sort by
Paul Williams Links
