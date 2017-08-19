Tricot (Japanese: トリコ Hepburn: toriko, (often stylised tricot)) is a math rock band from Kyoto, Japan. Known for their intricate rhythms and visual identity, they have released four EPs and three full-length albums. They were described by Rolling Stone as "Adrenalized math rock sped up and given pop's candy coating". They have toured extensively in Japan, as well as playing in Singapore, the United Kingdom and Europe. In 2015 they launched their first North American tour, followed shortly by a full European tour in 2016.