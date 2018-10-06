Unlimited Touch
Unlimited Touch
Unlimited Touch Biography
Unlimited Touch was an American, New York-based post-disco group, most active in the early 1980s. The groups most famous song in its short lifespan was "I Hear Music In The Streets", which made number 6 on US Dance Chart in 1981.
Unlimited Touch Tracks
I Hear Music In The Street (Extended Mix)
Unlimited Touch
I Hear Music In The Street (Extended Mix)
I Hear Music In The Streets
Unlimited Touch
I Hear Music In The Streets
I Hear Music In The Streets (Original 12 Mix)
Unlimited Touch
I Hear Music In The Streets (Original 12 Mix)
Searchin' To Find The One
Unlimited Touch
Searchin' To Find The One
Music In The Streets
Unlimited Touch
Music In The Streets
Music In The Streets
Searching For The One
Unlimited Touch
Searching For The One
Searching For The One
In the Middle
Unlimited Touch
In the Middle
In the Middle
