Jonathan Boulet is an Australian musician from Sydney, New South Wales. Best known for his work as a solo artist, Boulet wrote, recorded, produced and played almost every instrument in his small garage studio for his debut self-titled album. Boulet played at the Splendour in the Grass music festival in July 2010. He has also toured and performed with acts such as Kate Nash, The Middle East, Tame Impala and Mumford and Sons. In December 2009, Boulet's self-titled debut album was the feature album on triple j.

Jonathan studied at Gilroy College where he played in a metalcore band named City Escape Fire. He was also a member of Sydney indie rock band Parades, in which he played drums and contributed vocals.[citation needed]