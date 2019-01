He became one of the highest selling Indian DJs with hit's like "Pyar Zindagi Hai", "Bin Tere Sanam", "Woh Lamhe" and "Kya Khoob Lagti Ho" becoming instant club classics in India.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia