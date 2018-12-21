Goran Bregović (Serbian Cyrillic: Горан Бреговић,, born 22 March 1950) is a recording artist from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is one of the most internationally known modern musicians and composers of the Balkans, and is one of the few former Yugoslav musicians who has performed at major international venues such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall and L'Olympia.

A Sarajevo native, Bregović initially gained acclaim for his work in Kodeksi and Jutro, but rose to continental prominence as the main creative mind and lead guitarist of Bijelo dugme, widely considered as one of the most popular recording acts ever to exist in the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and one of the most important bands of the Yugoslav rock scene. After Bijelo Dugme split up, he started to compose for films. Among his better known film scores are three of Emir Kusturica's films (Time of the Gypsies, Arizona Dream, and Underground). For Time of the Gypsies, Bregović won a Golden Arena Award at the Pula Film Festival in 1990, among his other awards.