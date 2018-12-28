Rex Orange CountyBorn 4 May 1998
Rex Orange County Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander O'Connor (born May 4, 1998), better known by his stage name Rex Orange County, is an English recording artist and songwriter who grew up in the village of Grayshott near Haslemere, Surrey.
Rex Orange County Performances & Interviews
Sound Of 2018 No. 2 is revealed by Annie Mac! The smooth sounds of Rex Orange County have won over the panel, and Annie, and Clara...
Sound Of 2018 No. 2 is revealed by Annie Mac!
Rex Orange County - Happiness (BBC Music Sound of 2018) Rex Orange County performs Happiness with a special musical arrangement.
Rex Orange County - Happiness (BBC Music Sound of 2018)
Rex Orange County Tracks
Loving Is Easy
Loving Is Easy
Loving Is Easy
Boredom (feat. Anna of the North, Rex Orange County & Corinne Bailey Rae)
Boredom (feat. Anna of the North, Rex Orange County & Corinne Bailey Rae)
Boredom (feat. Anna of the North, Rex Orange County & Corinne Bailey Rae)
Loving Is Easy (feat. Benny Sings)
Loving Is Easy (feat. Benny Sings)
Loving Is Easy (feat. Benny Sings)
Sunflower
Sunflower
Sunflower
Forever Always
Forever Always
Forever Always
Never Enough
Never Enough
Never Enough
Best Friend (Radio 1 Session, 22nd March 2017)
Best Friend (Radio 1 Session, 22nd March 2017)
Happiness (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Happiness (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Forever Always (feat. Rex Orange County, Daniel Caesar, Chance the Rapper, Madison Ryann Ward & YEBBA)
Forever Always (feat. Rex Orange County, Daniel Caesar, Chance the Rapper, Madison Ryann Ward & YEBBA)
Forever Always (feat. Rex Orange County, Daniel Caesar, Chance the Rapper, Madison Ryann Ward & YEBBA)
You've Got A Friend In Me
You've Got A Friend In Me
You've Got A Friend In Me
Loving Is Easy (BBC Music Sound of 2018 Live, 30 Jan 2018)
Loving Is Easy (BBC Music Sound of 2018 Live, 30 Jan 2018)
Sunflower (BBC Music Sound of 2018 Live, 30 Jan 2018)
Sunflower (BBC Music Sound of 2018 Live, 30 Jan 2018)
Best Friend (BBC Music Sound of 2018 Live, 30 Jan 2018)
Best Friend (BBC Music Sound of 2018 Live, 30 Jan 2018)
Happiness (BBC Music Session, 30 Nov 17)
Happiness (BBC Music Session, 30 Nov 17)
Playlists featuring Rex Orange County
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-25T11:10:09
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Latest Rex Orange County News
