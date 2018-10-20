Neil BlackOboist. Born 28 May 1932. Died 14 August 2016
Neil Black
1932-05-28
Neil Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Cathcart Black OBE (28 May 1932 – 14 August 2016) was an English oboist. He has held the post of principal oboe in four London orchestras, and taught at the Royal Academy of Music and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
Neil Black Tracks
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind, K 452 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind, K 452 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quartet for oboe and strings (K.370) in F major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fragment [larghetto] in B flat major K.452a
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Oboe Quartet in F major, K 370 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet for piano, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn (K.452) ..., [complete]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e234fx
Royal Albert Hall
1991-09-11T10:32:48
11
Sep
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edqfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-07T10:32:48
7
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emn3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-08T10:32:48
8
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehwrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-30T10:32:48
30
Jul
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
