Arc Iris is an American indie rock band from Providence, Rhode Island, United States, that began in 2012 as a solo project of Jocie Adams, formerly a member of The Low Anthem. Arc Iris has had several lineup changes since their inception and have since settled on a trio that is the nucleus of Jocie Adams (lead vocals, guitar), Zach Tenorio Miller (keyboards), Ray Belli (drums). They have released three albums and toured internationally.
