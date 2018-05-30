Rachael Dadd
Rachael Dadd Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachael Dadd is an English folk and lo-fi musician based in Bristol, England. She is currently signed to French independent label Talitres.
Dadd has played at a variety of UK music festivals including Glastonbury, End of the Road, Green Man and Truck. She has also toured with Alessi's Ark, Francois and the Atlas Mountains, This Is The Kit and Rozi Plain.
Rachael Dadd Performances & Interviews
Rachael Dadd Tracks
Connected to the Rock
Rachael Dadd
Connected to the Rock
Connected to the Rock
Last played on
Tsubomi
Rachael Dadd
Tsubomi
Tsubomi
Last played on
Our Arms
Rachael Dadd
Our Arms
Our Arms
Last played on
Strike Our Scythes
Rachael Dadd
Strike Our Scythes
Strike Our Scythes
Last played on
Tap The Sap
Rachael Dadd
Tap The Sap
Tap The Sap
Last played on
Bounce The Ball
Rachael Dadd
Bounce The Ball
Bounce The Ball
Last played on
Wake It
Rachael Dadd
Wake It
Wake It
Last played on
Make a Sentence
Rachael Dadd
Make a Sentence
Make a Sentence
Last played on
Elephants Swimming (session)
Rachael Dadd
Elephants Swimming (session)
Elephants Swimming
Rachael Dadd
Elephants Swimming
Elephants Swimming
Last played on
Join In
Rachael Dadd
Join In
Join In
Last played on
Table Temple
Rachael Dadd
Table Temple
Table Temple
Last played on
Balloon
Rachael Dadd
Balloon
Balloon
Last played on
Claw And Tooth
Rachael Dadd
Claw And Tooth
Claw And Tooth
Last played on
Title Unknown
Rachael Dadd
Title Unknown
Title Unknown
Last played on
In The Morning
Rachael Dadd
In The Morning
In The Morning
Last played on
