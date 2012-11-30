AlembicInstrument makers & sound consultants. Formed 1969
Alembic
1969
Alembic Biography (Wikipedia)
Alembic is an American manufacturer of high-end electric basses, guitars and preamps. Founded in 1969, they began manufacturing pre-amps before building complete instruments.
Alembic Tracks
Dundun
Dundun
Astro Bloom
Astro Bloom
