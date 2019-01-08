British Sea PowerFormed 2000
British Sea Power (BSP) are an indie rock band based in Brighton, East Sussex, England, although three of the band members originally come from Kendal, Cumbria, England. The wide-ranging nature of their material has led critics to liken their sound to a variety of groups, from The Cure and Joy Division to the Pixies and Arcade Fire. The band are famed for their live performances, the unusual lyrical content of their songs and the adventurous choice of locations for some of their shows.
Since 2008, the British Sea Power line-up has consisted of Jan Scott Wilkinson (known as Yan – vocals, guitar), Neil Hamilton Wilkinson (known as Hamilton – bass guitar, vocals, guitar), Martin Noble (known as Noble – guitar), Matthew Wood (known as Wood – drums), Phil Sumner (cornet, keyboards), and Abi Fry (viola). The only former member is Eamon Hamilton (keyboards, vocals, percussion, guitar), since 2006 the frontman of Brakes.
