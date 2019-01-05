London Handel OrchestraFormed 1981
London Handel Orchestra
1981
London Handel Orchestra Tracks
Chandos Te Deum, HWV281 (opening)
George Frideric Handel
Chandos Anthem no.8: O come let us sing unto the Lord
George Frideric Handel
Chandos Anthem No. 5a I will magnify thee, O God HWV 250a
George Frideric Handel
Chandos Anthem No. 3 Have mercy upon me, O God HWV 248
George Frideric Handel
Chandos Anthem No. 6a As pants the hart HWV 251b
George Frideric Handel
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-04T10:57:40
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
