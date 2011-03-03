John BrannenRoots/Rock Singer-Songwriter. Born 19 March 1952
John Brannen (born March 19, 1952, Savannah, Georgia, United States) is an American roots rock/ heartland rock, singer-songwriter whose song, "Somebody," appeared on the Eagles album, Long Road Out of Eden. Brannen is heralded as an "underground legend," and has been active as a songwriter and performer since the early 1980s.
