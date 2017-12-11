Bukka WhiteBorn 12 November 1909. Died 26 February 1977
Bukka White
1909-11-12
Bukka White Biography (Wikipedia)
Booker T. Washington "Bukka" White (November 12, 1906 or 1909 – February 26, 1977) was an African-American Delta blues guitarist and singer. Bukka is a phonetic spelling of White's first name; he was named after the well-known African-American educator and civil rights activist Booker T. Washington.
Bukka White Tracks
Bukka's Jitterbug Swing
Parchman Farm Blues
The Panama Limited
Fixin' To Die Blues
Good Gin Blues
Promise True and Grand
I Am In The Heavenly Way
Fixin' To Die
Sic Em Dogs On
Strange Place Blues
District Attorney Blues
Sleepy Man Blues
Where Can I Change My Clothes
Aberdeen Mississippi Blues
Shake Em' On Down
Special Stream Line
Jitterbug Swing
