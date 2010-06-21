The Silent League is an American post-rock, chamber pop band from Brooklyn, New York, founded by Justin Russo, formerly of Mercury Rev. Their 2004 debut, The Orchestra, Sadly, Has Refused, (hailed by The Guardian, The Times Independent, NME (8/10), Q (4/5), Mojo (4/5), Uncut (4/5), Rolling Stone, Spin, The New York Times, Village Voice, Blender, Salon.com, etc.) featuring Sam from Interpol, Grasshopper from the Rev and a cast of dozens, was released in the US on Chicago’s File-13 label and in the UK in late 2005 on Something In Construction.

The debut's UK release (ushered in with universally high praise, touted in The Times as “a great hope of 2006"), led to quick success and sales, abetted by a number of high-profile shows with the likes of Interpol, Bloc Party, Echo & The Bunnymen, Keane, Brendan Benson, Rufus Wainwright, Sufjan Stevens. The newly boosted profile of such an orchestral band led to members being “borrowed” to collaborate on records by (and play on tours with) Beirut, Arcade Fire, Bishop Allen, Harlem Shakes, Stars Like Fleas, Antony & the Johnsons, Calexico.