Vandalism is an Australian electro house music group. It comprises DJ Andy Van Dorsselaer (previous member of Madison Avenue) and vocalist/songwriter Cassie Van Dorsselaer.

Australian Electro/Dance outfit Vandalism is composed of husband and wife duo Andy Van on decks and vocalist Cassie Van. With the increasing demand for their distinctive live show, they have been touring across the globe with their ‘in-yer-face’ performances.

They have completed over a dozen international tours in the last 3 years, which included gigs at clubs & festivals in London, USA, Canada, Ibiza, Greece, Brazil, Zurich, Sweden, Moscow, Korea, Poland, Ireland & New Zealand (to name a few!). They’ve performed alongside well known international DJs including Skrillex, Avicii, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, Eric Morillo, Prodigy, MSTRKRFT, and Boys Noize.

To date Vandalism have released a catalogue of singles, including She Got It, Rockin, Throw Your Hands Up, Vegas, Insane, Smash Disco, Never Say Never, Hablando, Bucci Bag. Vandalism have provided remixes for dance releases including Creeps, Rise Up, Heater, Toca’s Miracle, Blue Monday, Getting Away With It (All Messed Up), Get Shaky, Rolex Sweep, Right In The Night, I Believe, What’s It Gonna Be, He Not In, Girls & Boys, Back Once Again & Automatic Machine.