Shân Cothi is a Welsh classical singer, presenter and actress. She was born and raised the daughter of a blacksmith in the village of Ffarmers in Carmarthenshire. She graduated in music and drama from the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth. She has been honoured with fellowships from both the University of Wales, Aberystwyth and the University of Wales, Lampeter.

She began her career as a music teacher at Caereinion High School, Powys, before moving to Ysgol Ystalyfera in Neath Port Talbot. In 1995 she won the Blue Riband prize at the Abergele National Eisteddfod which prompted her to turn professional.

Shân has performed throughout the world in a variety of venues from the Wales Millennium Centre and Her Majesty's Theatre, West End, to the Royal Albert Hall and the Kowloon Shanghai Hotel, Hong Kong.

Her career as a singer has spanned a range of music styles, from opera to oratorio, music theatre to traditional Welsh songs and a host of contemporary projects working with musicians form different musical genres. Shân's explanation is that it is a natural instinct which enables her to be so passionate about performing and after many years of wondering which direction to take as a singer, she has realised, with the help of her coach Ian Baar, that this ability to change styles makes her stand out from other performers.