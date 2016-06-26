Chris WaldenBorn 10 October 1966
Chris Walden
1966-10-10
Chris Walden (born October 10, 1966 in Hamburg, Germany) is a German composer, arranger, and conductor living in the U.S. He leads the Chris Walden Big Band, and was nominated seven times for a Grammy Award.
He has written big band and orchestral arrangements for Michael Bublé, Diana Krall, Jennifer Hudson, Paul Anka, and Christopher Cross. He has been an arranger for the TV series American Idol since 2007 and has worked for record producers David Foster, Phil Ramone, and Tommy LiPuma. Walden has composed for films and TV in Germany, including the long-running TV-series Dr. Stefan Frank.
Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum from Children's Corner No. 1, L. 113
Amy Dickson
Music Arranger
Last played on
Moon River
Henry Mancini
Last played on
Windmills of your Mind
Michel Legrand
Last played on
In The Doghouse
Chris Walden
Last played on
