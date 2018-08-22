Paul Drayton (born 28 December 1944) is a British composer, conductor, pianist, and teacher.

He was educated at High Wycombe Royal Grammar School from 1956 to 1962. He studied music at Brasenose College, Oxford, and was subsequently Director of Music at New College School, Oxford. He later taught and was composer-in-residence at Stowe School near Buckingham.

Many of his compositions are vocal. His piece entitled "Masterpiece" was sung by the King's Singers in their 2005 DVD release From Byrd to the Beatles. He is the author of a listeners' guide to music entitled Unheard Melodies or Trampolining in the Vatican (Athena Press 2008)

He now lives in Cornwall where he has lectured at Truro College on both A-Level and International Baccalaureate courses. He is also a lecturer in adult education.

His opera The Hanging Oak, based on a story by M.R. James, was premiered in October 2009 in several church locations in the south-west of England.

2015 saw the premiere of his choral / orchestral work The Passion of Christ as told by Mark the Evangelist, in Truro Cathedral.