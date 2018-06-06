Jan ZachCzech composer, violinist and organist. Born 13 November 1699. Died 24 May 1773
Jan Zach
1699-11-13
Jan Zach Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Zach, called in German Johann Zach (baptized 13 November 1699 – 24 May 1773) was a Czech composer, violinist and organist. Although he was a gifted and versatile composer capable of writing both in Baroque and Classical idioms, his eccentric personality led to numerous conflicts and lack of steady employment from about 1756 onwards.
Jan Zach Tracks
...Lie Back (for quartet)
Sinfonia in G major (excerpt)
1st movement from Sinfonia in G major
Sinfonia in G [1st movement – Allegro non tanto]
Jan Zach Links
