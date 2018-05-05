Lukas DrinkwaterBorn 9 December 1984
Lukas Drinkwater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-12-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8817d0d5-9dc4-43b1-aa2d-326ae7f2213e
Lukas Drinkwater Performances & Interviews
Lukas Drinkwater Tracks
Sort by
The Pleading Sister
Ange Hardy
The Pleading Sister
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
The Pleading Sister
Last played on
We Are The First Ones Now
Tobias ben Jacob
We Are The First Ones Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064437b.jpglink
We Are The First Ones Now
Last played on
By The Tides
Ange Hardy
By The Tides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
By The Tides
Last played on
The Call / Daughters Of Watchet / Caturn's Night
Ange Hardy
The Call / Daughters Of Watchet / Caturn's Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
The Call / Daughters Of Watchet / Caturn's Night
Last played on
Daughter Dear Daughter
Ange Hardy
Daughter Dear Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
Daughter Dear Daughter
Last played on
True Are The Mothers
Ange Hardy
True Are The Mothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
True Are The Mothers
Last played on
Fall Away
Ange Hardy
Fall Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
Fall Away
Last played on
My Grandfathers/Bearded Ted of Raddington
Ange Hardy
My Grandfathers/Bearded Ted of Raddington
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
My Grandfathers/Bearded Ted of Raddington
By The Tides
Ange Hardy & Lukas Drinkwater
By The Tides
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By The Tides
Performer
The Trees they do Grow High
Ange Hardy
The Trees they do Grow High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
The Trees they do Grow High
Burning Low
Tobias Ben Jacob & Lukas Drinkwater
Burning Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Low
Performer
Last played on
Burning Low
Ben Jacobson & Lukas Drinkwater
Burning Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Low
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Lukas Drinkwater, Tobias Ben Jacob
Ruskin Mill, Gloucester, UK
9
Feb
2019
Lukas Drinkwater, Jacob & Drinkwater and Tobias Ben Jacob
The United Reformed Church, Bristol, UK
10
Feb
2019
Lukas Drinkwater, Tobias Ben Jacob
Square & Compass Pub, Worth Matravers, UK
11
Feb
2019
Lukas Drinkwater, Jacob & Drinkwater, Tobias Ben Jacob and Katherine Priddy
The Water Rats, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
Lukas Drinkwater, Tobias Ben Jacob
Globe at Hay, Hay On Wye, UK
Back to artist