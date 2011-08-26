port-royal (intentionally written without capitalization and with the "-" between "port" and "royal") is a Genoa, Italy-based electronica and post-rock band formed in the year 2000 by Attilio Bruzzone (Guitar, Keyboards) and Ettore Di Roberto (Piano, Keyboards). Soon after they were joined by Ettore's brother Michele Di Roberto (Drums), Emilio Pozzolini (Keyboards, Sampling), and Giulio Corona (Bass). The band's music emphasizes instrumentals over lyrics; a style resembling other instrumentally focused bands, such as Mogwai and M83.