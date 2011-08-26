port-royalItalian group
port-royal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88147564-b18a-4234-bff8-d48017c60599
port-royal Biography (Wikipedia)
port-royal (intentionally written without capitalization and with the "-" between "port" and "royal") is a Genoa, Italy-based electronica and post-rock band formed in the year 2000 by Attilio Bruzzone (Guitar, Keyboards) and Ettore Di Roberto (Piano, Keyboards). Soon after they were joined by Ettore's brother Michele Di Roberto (Drums), Emilio Pozzolini (Keyboards, Sampling), and Giulio Corona (Bass). The band's music emphasizes instrumentals over lyrics; a style resembling other instrumentally focused bands, such as Mogwai and M83.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
port-royal Tracks
Sort by
Geworfenheit
port-royal
Geworfenheit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Geworfenheit
Last played on
Ernst Bloch
port-royal
Ernst Bloch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ernst Bloch
Last played on
port-royal Links
Back to artist