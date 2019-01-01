Andrew CyrilleBorn 10 November 1939
Andrew Cyrille
1939-11-10
Andrew Charles Cyrille (born November 10, 1939) is an American avant-garde jazz drummer. Throughout his career, he has performed both as a leader and a sideman in the bands of Walt Dickerson and Cecil Taylor, among others.
Lebroba
Andrew Cyrille
Lebroba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv8.jpglink
Lebroba
Last played on
Some Sun
Andrew Cyrille
Some Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Sun
Last played on
Look for the Red Door
Mikko Innanen
Look for the Red Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look for the Red Door
Last played on
Steppin Out
Walt Dickerson
Steppin Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steppin Out
Last played on
Song For Che
Don Cherry, Gato Barbieri, Howard Johnson, Paul Motian, Roswell Rudd, Charlie Haden, Charlie Haden, Sam Brown, Dewey Redman, Perry Robinson, Michael Mantler, Andrew Cyrille, Robert Northern & Carla Bley
Song For Che
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj6p.jpglink
Song For Che
Composer
Last played on
I'll Never Be The Same (feat. Ron Carter, Coleman Hawkins, Andrew Cyrille & Kenny Burrell)
Ronnell Bright
I'll Never Be The Same (feat. Ron Carter, Coleman Hawkins, Andrew Cyrille & Kenny Burrell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtfc.jpglink
I'll Never Be The Same (feat. Ron Carter, Coleman Hawkins, Andrew Cyrille & Kenny Burrell)
Last played on
