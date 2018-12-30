The YoungbloodsFormed 1965. Disbanded 1985
The Youngbloods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88044f02-113a-4176-b09b-b786ef6ffbb4
The Youngbloods Biography (Wikipedia)
The Youngbloods were an American rock band consisting of Jesse Colin Young (vocals, bass), Jerry Corbitt (guitar), Lowell Levinger, nicknamed "Banana" (guitar and electric piano), and Joe Bauer (drums). Despite receiving critical acclaim, they never achieved widespread popularity. Their only U.S. Top 40 entry was "Get Together".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Youngbloods Tracks
Sort by
Get Together
The Youngbloods
Get Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Together
Last played on
Lets Get Together
The Youngbloods
Lets Get Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lets Get Together
Last played on
Ride The Wind
The Youngbloods
Ride The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride The Wind
Last played on
Darkness. Darkness
The Youngbloods
Darkness. Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darkness. Darkness
Last played on
Sugar Babe
The Youngbloods
Sugar Babe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Babe
Last played on
The Youngbloods Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist