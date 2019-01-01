Smilez and Southstar
Smilez and Southstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8804446a-482e-4108-abd0-713e31d59b15
Smilez and Southstar Biography (Wikipedia)
Smilez & Southstar was a hip-hop duo based in Orlando, Florida. The group was made up of Rodney "Smilez" Bailey and Rob "Southstar" Campman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Smilez and Southstar Tracks
Sort by
Smilez and Southstar Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist