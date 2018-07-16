Jawbone
Jawbone is the pseudonym of Bob Zabor, an American blues musician from Detroit. He is particularly unusual in that he is a one-man band. The instruments he plays include the harmonica, the guitar and the tambourine. He deliberately aims for a lo-fi sound, akin to early blues recordings.
He appeared on the BBC's John Peel show, and has been included on various magazine CDs there.
