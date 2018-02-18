Ivy Benson and Her All Girls Band
Ivy Benson and Her All Girls Band
If I Had My Way
Ivy Benson and Her All Girls Band
If I Had My Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8bgg.jpglink
If I Had My Way
Last played on
I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
Ivy Benson and Her All Girls Band
I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8bgg.jpglink
I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
Last played on
By The River of the Roses
Ivy Benson and Her All Girls Band
By The River of the Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8bgg.jpglink
By The River of the Roses
Last played on
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Ivy Benson and Her All Girls Band
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8bgg.jpglink
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Last played on
Stardust
Ivy Benson Girls' Band
Stardust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stardust
Performer
Last played on
I cover the Waterfront
Ivy Benson and Her All Girls Band
I cover the Waterfront
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8bgg.jpglink
I cover the Waterfront
Last played on
A Tree in the Meadow
Ivy Benson and Her All Girls Band
A Tree in the Meadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8bgg.jpglink
A Tree in the Meadow
Last played on
