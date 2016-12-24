Kerry MillsBorn 1 February 1869. Died 5 December 1948
Kerry Mills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1869-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88010420-4f91-48af-9719-d321f1aa097e
Kerry Mills Biography (Wikipedia)
Kerry Mills (né Frederick Allen Mills; 1 February 1869 in Philadelphia – 5 December 1948 in Hawthorne, California) was an American ragtime composer and music publishing executive of popular music during the Tin Pan Alley era. His stylistically diverse music ranged from ragtime through to cakewalk to marches. He was most prolific between 1895 and 1918.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kerry Mills Tracks
Sort by
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
Roger Edens
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m8dr6.jpglink
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
Kerry Mills Links
Back to artist