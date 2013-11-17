Jack CassidyBorn 5 March 1927. Died 12 December 1976
Jack Cassidy
1927-03-05
Jack Cassidy Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph Edward Cassidy (March 5, 1927 – December 12, 1976) was an American actor and singer. He was a Tony Award recipient and father of teen idol David Cassidy
Jack Cassidy Tracks
Ilona
There's A Small Hotel
Almost Like Being In Love
Dear Little Girl
