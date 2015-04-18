William Joseph Russo (June 25, 1928 – January 11, 2003), better known as Bill Russo during his earlier career, was an American composer, conductor, jazz musician, arranger, teacher and author from Chicago, Illinois. He is considered one of the greatest jazz composers and arrangers. Russo was the founder of the Chicago Jazz Ensemble at Columbia College Chicago, the founder and Director of Chicago Free Theater, and the director of High School Jazz Festival.