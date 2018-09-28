KleenexRenamed LiLiPUT. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1979
Kleenex
1978
Kleenex Biography (Wikipedia)
LiLiPUT were a Swiss post-punk band active from 1978 to 1983, initially known as Kleenex. According to AllMusic, the band "made some of the best, most adventurous, most exhilarating, and most critically derided music" of the punk rock era.
Kleenex Tracks
Nice
Nice
U
U
Hedi's Head
Hedi's Head
Die Matrosen
Die Matrosen
You
You
Ain't You
Ain't You
Tisko
Tisko
Beri Beri
Beri Beri
