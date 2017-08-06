Leo WrightBorn 14 December 1933. Died 4 January 1991
Leo Wright
1933-12-14
Leo Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Wright (December 14, 1933 in Wichita Falls, Texas – January 4, 1991 in Vienna) was an American jazz musician who played alto saxophone, flute and clarinet. He played with Charles Mingus, Kenny Burrell, Johnny Coles, Blue Mitchell and Dizzy Gillespie in the late 1950s, early 1960s and in the late 1970s.
Leo Wright Tracks
Groovin' High
Leo Wright
Groovin' High
Groovin' High
Little Johnny C
Johnny Coles
Little Johnny C
Little Johnny C
Chega De Saudade (No More Blues)
Dizzy Gillespie
Chega De Saudade (No More Blues)
Chega De Saudade (No More Blues)
Shadow Of Your Smile
Leo Wright
Shadow Of Your Smile
Shadow Of Your Smile
The Wiggler
Leo Wright
The Wiggler
The Wiggler
