GoldfingerSka punk/pop punk band. Formed 1994
Goldfinger
1994
Goldfinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldfinger is an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1994. In their early years the band is widely considered to have been a contributor to the movement of third-wave ska, a mid-1990s revitalization in the popularity of ska. However, the releases of Open Your Eyes and Disconnection Notice saw the band shed most of the ska influence, and they have been more commonly placed in the punk rock genre in later years. Apart from the band's music, Goldfinger is also noted for their political activism, particularly in the area of animal rights.
Goldfinger Tracks
99 Red Balloons
Goldfinger
99 Red Balloons
99 Red Balloons
Last played on
Put The Knife Away
Goldfinger
Put The Knife Away
One More Time
Goldfinger
One More Time
One More Time
Last played on
Superman
Goldfinger
Superman
Superman
Last played on
Roger Sayer / Charles Andrews
Goldfinger
Roger Sayer / Charles Andrews
Roger Sayer / Charles Andrews
Last played on
