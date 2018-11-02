Goldfinger is an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1994. In their early years the band is widely considered to have been a contributor to the movement of third-wave ska, a mid-1990s revitalization in the popularity of ska. However, the releases of Open Your Eyes and Disconnection Notice saw the band shed most of the ska influence, and they have been more commonly placed in the punk rock genre in later years. Apart from the band's music, Goldfinger is also noted for their political activism, particularly in the area of animal rights.