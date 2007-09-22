Albert SpaldingBorn 15 August 1888. Died 26 May 1953
Albert Spalding
1888-08-15
Albert Spalding Biography
Albert Spalding (August 15, 1888 – May 26, 1953) was an American violinist and composer.
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
