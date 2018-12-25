Emitt RhodesBorn 25 February 1950
Emitt Rhodes
1950-02-25
Emitt Lynn Rhodes (born February 25, 1950) is an American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and recording engineer. Rhodes began his career in musical ensembles The Palace Guard as the group's drummer before joining The Merry-Go-Round as a multi-instrumentalist.
Somebody Made For Me
Fresh As A Daisy
Lullabye
Rainbow Ends
Dog On A Chain
Saturday Night
With My Face On The Floor
Holly Park
Golden Child Of God
Textile Factory
