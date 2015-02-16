Pauline Murray and the Invisible Girls
Pauline Murray and the Invisible Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87f7423d-be3a-4e51-b095-fbca88f66418
Tracks
Sort by
Searching for Heaven
Pauline Murray and the Invisible Girls
Searching for Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Searching for Heaven
Last played on
Sympathy (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1980)
Pauline Murray
Sympathy (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sympathy (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1980)
Last played on
Dream Sequence 1
Pauline Murray and the Invisible Girls
Dream Sequence 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Sequence 1
Last played on
Screaming In The Darkness
Pauline Murray and the Invisible Girls
Screaming In The Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Screaming In The Darkness
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist