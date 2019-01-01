Ish LedesmaBorn 2 October 1952
Ismael Angel Ledesma (born October 2, 1952) professionally known as Ish Ledesma is a Miami-based singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. Ledesma has fronted, written for, or produced hits for the bands Foxy, Oxo, and Company B. Both Oxo and Company B were one-hit wonders in the US, with respective hits "Whirly Girl" and "Fascinated"; Foxy released several albums and singles, including the number one R&B hit "Get Off".
