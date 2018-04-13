Bad Meets Evil' is an American hip hop duo composed of Detroit-based rappers, Royce da 5'9" (Bad) and Eminem (Evil). Bad Meets Evil was formed in 1998, thanks to the duo's mutual friend, Proof. Their discography consists of one extended play (EP) and four singles. In 1999, the duo released a double non-album single, "Nuttin' to Do" and "Scary Movies"; the former peaked at 36 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, while the latter peaked at 63 on the UK Singles Chart and was featured on the soundtrack of the 2000 horror comedy parody film Scary Movie.

The duo broke up after a feud between Royce and the members of Eminem's group D12. The feud ended when Proof, a D12 member and Eminem's best friend—as well as a friend of Royce's—was killed in April 2006. After Royce's super-group Slaughterhouse signed to the Eminem-founded record label Shady Records, a reunion of Bad Meets Evil followed with the extended play Hell: The Sequel (2011), which reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA). The EP's lead single "Fast Lane" peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the second single "Lighters", featuring Bruno Mars, peaked at number four on the same chart. The duo returned in 2014 for the 15-year anniversary album of Shady Records, Shady XV, for "Vegas", and again in 2015 to record two tracks for the boxing film Southpaw, titled "All I Think About" and "Raw". The duo have recently reunited for the song "Not Alike" on Eminem's album Kamikaze (2018). Eminem was also featured on Royce's song "Caterpillar" on his album Book of Ryan (2018).