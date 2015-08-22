Henry VestineBorn 25 December 1944. Died 20 October 1997
Henry Vestine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87f1d57c-6197-4d54-89a8-311122526225
Henry Vestine Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Charles Vestine (December 25, 1944 – October 20, 1997) a.k.a. "The Sunflower", was an American guitar player known mainly as a member of the band Canned Heat. He was with the group from its start in 1966 to July 1969. In later years he played in local bands but occasionally returned to Canned Heat for a few tours and recordings.
In 2003 Vestine was ranked 77th in Rolling Stone magazine list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Henry Vestine Tracks
Sort by
Untitled Duet
Henry Vestine
Untitled Duet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjwc.jpglink
Untitled Duet
Last played on
Henry Vestine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist